Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 259,000
  • Mintage BU 86,270
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1978 "Fighting Apartheid" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.

Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 11, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1978 "Fighting Apartheid", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

