Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1978 A "Fighting Apartheid" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 259,000
- Mintage BU 86,270
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1978
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1978 "Fighting Apartheid" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1978 "Fighting Apartheid", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
