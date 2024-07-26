Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,500
  • Mintage PROOF 4,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1368 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (34)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

