5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1368 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (49) UNC (11) AU (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Coinhouse (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (2)

Katz (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Reinhard Fischer (34)

Rhenumis (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)

Wójcicki (1)