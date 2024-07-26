Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,500
- Mintage PROOF 4,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1978
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1368 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1978 "Friedrich Klopstock", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
