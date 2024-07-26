Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,675
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1366 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (21)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Höhn - October 30, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date October 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 22, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 17, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

