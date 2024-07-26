Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,675
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1977
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1366 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1977 "Friedrich Jahn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
