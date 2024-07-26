5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2894 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (18) XF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Cayón (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Frühwald (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Katz (7)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

WAG (1)

Wójcicki (1)