Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,216

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2894 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 25, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

