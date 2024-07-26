Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,216
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1976
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1976 "Ferdinand Schill". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2894 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
