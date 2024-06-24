Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 161,047
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1975
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 950. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.
