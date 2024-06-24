Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 161,047

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 950. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" at auction Numismática Leilões - May 13, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1975 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search