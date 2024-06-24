5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Year of Women". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 950. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (1) No grade (3)