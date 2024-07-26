Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 102,355

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 6, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1975 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search