Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 102,355
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1975
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Katz (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Russiancoin (4)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search