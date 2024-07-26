5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 "Thomas Mann". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (4) No grade (2)