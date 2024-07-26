Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,20 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1250 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 6, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1974 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search