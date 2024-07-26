Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" (Germany, GDR)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1250 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
