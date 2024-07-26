5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 "Johann Reis". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (3) No grade (2)