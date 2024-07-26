5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Otto Lilienthal" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place August 23, 2012.

Сondition UNC (32) AU (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Coinhouse (3)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (2)

Katz (13)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Russiancoin (10)

Soler y Llach (2)

Wójcicki (1)