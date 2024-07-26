Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" (Germany, GDR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Otto Lilienthal" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place August 23, 2012.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 "Otto Lilienthal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
