Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Otto Lilienthal" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place August 23, 2012.

Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 "Otto Lilienthal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

