Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2,550

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "City of Meissen" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4470 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (37)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (75)
  • WAG (13)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "City of Meissen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

