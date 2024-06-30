5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "City of Meissen" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4470 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (107) AU (28) XF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (11)

Gärtner (6)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (37)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (75)

WAG (13)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)