Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1983 A "City of Meissen" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
- Mintage PROOF 2,550
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (166)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "City of Meissen" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4470 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "City of Meissen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
