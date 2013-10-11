5 Mark 1981 A "City of Meissen" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "City of Meissen" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1844 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (2)