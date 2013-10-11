Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1981 A "City of Meissen" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1981 A "City of Meissen" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1981 A "City of Meissen" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 40

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "City of Meissen" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1844 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • UBS (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1981 A "City of Meissen" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6367 $
Price in auction currency 4700 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1981 A "City of Meissen" at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1981 "City of Meissen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

