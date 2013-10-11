Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1981 A "City of Meissen" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 40
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1981
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "City of Meissen" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1844 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
