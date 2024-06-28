5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "City of Meissen" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4708 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) No grade (7)