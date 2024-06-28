Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,199,353

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "City of Meissen" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4708 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1972 "City of Meissen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

