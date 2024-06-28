Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,199,353
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "City of Meissen" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4708 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1972 "City of Meissen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search