5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Double inscription on the edge
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2628 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
