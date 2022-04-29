5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2628 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.

Сondition AU (6) XF (1)