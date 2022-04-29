Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" Double inscription on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" Double inscription on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2628 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search