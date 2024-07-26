Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,420

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1972 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search