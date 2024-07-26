Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" (Germany, GDR)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
