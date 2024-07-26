Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,20 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,266

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1360 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search