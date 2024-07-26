Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" (Germany, GDR)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1360 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2013.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
