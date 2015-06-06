5 Mark 1989 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1989 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3)