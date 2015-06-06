Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1989 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,500
- Mintage PROOF 2,405
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1989
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1989 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.
Date April 20, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1989 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
