Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1988 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1988 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1988 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,650
  • Mintage PROOF 2,300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1988 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4791 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1988 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
