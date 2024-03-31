5 Mark 1988 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1988 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4791 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

