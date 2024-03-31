Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1988 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,650
- Mintage PROOF 2,300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1988
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1988 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4791 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1988 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
