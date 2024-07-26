5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3155 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (3) Condition (slab) PF68 (1) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)