Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3155 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Mark 1987 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
