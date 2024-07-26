Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: BESTCOIN

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 347,310
  • Mintage PROOF 6,424

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3155 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1987 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1987 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search