5 Mark 1986 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
For the sale of 5 Mark 1986 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
