Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1986 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1986 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1986 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: BESTCOIN

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,780
  • Mintage PROOF 2,800

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1986 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1986 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search