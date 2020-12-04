5 Mark 1986 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

