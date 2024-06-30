Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6142 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 610. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 355 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1985 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1985 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
