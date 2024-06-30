Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6142 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 610. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 355 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
