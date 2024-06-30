5 Mark 1985 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6142 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 610. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.

