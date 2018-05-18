Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1984 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1984 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search