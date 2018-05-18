Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1984 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,500
  • Mintage PROOF 3,015

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.

Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1984 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

