Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4368 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1983 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search