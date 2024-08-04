Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1981 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1981 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1981 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,900

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1981 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search