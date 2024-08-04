Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1981 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,900
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1981
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
