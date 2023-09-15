5 Mark 1979 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1751 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition XF (1)