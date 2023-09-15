Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1979 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1979 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1979 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: BESTCOIN

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1751 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1979 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1979 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
