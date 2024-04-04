Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,137,822
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
