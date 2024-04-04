5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

