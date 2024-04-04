Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,137,822

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search