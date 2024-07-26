Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,244
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1970
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2887 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
