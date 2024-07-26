Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,244

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2887 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1970 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search