5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2887 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (1) No grade (4)

Seller All companies

Coinhouse (2)

Frühwald (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Katz (8)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)