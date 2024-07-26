Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,268

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

