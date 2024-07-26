Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,268
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Coinhouse (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Katz (7)
- Kroha (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search