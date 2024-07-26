5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

