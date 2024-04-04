Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,221,667

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR" with mark A. This bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

