5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR" with mark A. This bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (5) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)