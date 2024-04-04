Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,221,667
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR" with mark A. This bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
