50 Pfennig 1950 A. Copper-nickel. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark A. Copper-nickel. Pattern. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6708 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)