50 Pfennig 1950 A. Copper-nickel. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Copper-nickel. Pattern
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 - 3,66 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark A. Copper-nickel. Pattern. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6708 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
2711 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
2458 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
