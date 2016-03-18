Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1950 A. Copper-nickel. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Copper-nickel. Pattern

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1950 A Copper-nickel Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 50 Pfennig 1950 A Copper-nickel Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 - 3,66 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark A. Copper-nickel. Pattern. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6708 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
2711 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
2458 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

