Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1968 A. Brass (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Brass

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1968 A Brass - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 50 Pfennig 1968 A Brass - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. Brass. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (3)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1075 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1968 All German coins German brass coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search