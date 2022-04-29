Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1968 A. Brass (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1968
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. Brass. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1075 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
