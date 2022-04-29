50 Pfennig 1968 A. Brass (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. Brass. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)