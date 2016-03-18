Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 A. Big zero (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Big zero
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,31 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. Big zero. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6442 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search