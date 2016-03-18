Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 A. Big zero (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Big zero

Obverse Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 A Big zero - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 A Big zero - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,31 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. Big zero. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6442 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 A (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

