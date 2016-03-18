Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 A. Big zero (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. Big zero. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6442 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition AU (1)