Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 A. Small zero (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. Small zero. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition AU (2)