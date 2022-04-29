Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 A. Small zero (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Small zero
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,31 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 50 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. Small zero. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
