50 Pfennig 1980 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,157,100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1980
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1980 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1752 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
