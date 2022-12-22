Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1980 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1980 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 50 Pfennig 1980 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,157,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1980 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1752 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1980 A at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1980 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search