Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1971 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,829,130
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1971
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1971 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4788 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 14, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search