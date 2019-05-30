Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1971 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1971 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 50 Pfennig 1971 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,829,130

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1971 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4788 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1971 A at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

