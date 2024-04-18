Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1968 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,860,400
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1968
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
