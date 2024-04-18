Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1968 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1968 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 50 Pfennig 1968 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,860,400

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (6)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

