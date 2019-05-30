50 Pfennig 1958 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1958 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1)