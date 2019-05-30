Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1958 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1958 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 50 Pfennig 1958 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 101,605,933

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1958 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1958 A at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1958 A at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

