50 Pfennig 1958 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 101,605,933
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1958
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1958 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
