Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1950 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 67,703,405
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 65. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 85 CZK
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
