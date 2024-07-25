Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1950 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1950 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 50 Pfennig 1950 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 67,703,405

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 65. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numisor (3)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 85 CZK
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Numisor - April 5, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

