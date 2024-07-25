50 Pfennig 1950 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 65. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) Service NGC (3)