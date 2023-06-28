50 Pfennig 1949 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1935 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (2)