50 Pfennig 1949 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1935 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
13653 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
