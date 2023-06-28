Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1935 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
13653 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

