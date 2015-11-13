Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1989 A. Year deepened (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Year deepened
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,1 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1989
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1989 with mark A. Year deepened. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint
