Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1989 A. Year deepened (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Year deepened

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1989 A Year deepened - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1989 A Year deepened - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1989 with mark A. Year deepened. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1989 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
