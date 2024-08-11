Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1975 A. Nickel (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1975 A Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1975 A Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel plated steel
  • Weight 2,74 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. Nickel. This steel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1975 A at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1975 All German coins German steel coins German coins 5 Pfennig
