5 Pfennig 1975 A. Nickel (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. Nickel. This steel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.

Сondition AU (1)