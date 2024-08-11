Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1975 A. Nickel (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Nickel
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel plated steel
- Weight 2,74 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1975
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. Nickel. This steel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
