5 Pfennig 1975 A. Chrome steel (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. Chrome steel. This chrome steel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3055 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)