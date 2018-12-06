Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1975 A. Chrome steel (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Chrome steel
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Chrome steel
- Weight 2,66 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1975
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. Chrome steel. This chrome steel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3055 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
617 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
738 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search