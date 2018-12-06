Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1975 A. Chrome steel (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Chrome steel

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1975 A Chrome steel - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1975 A Chrome steel - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Chrome steel
  • Weight 2,66 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1975 with mark A. Chrome steel. This chrome steel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3055 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
617 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
738 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Pfennig 1975 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

