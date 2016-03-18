Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1972 A. Nickel (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1972 A Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1972 A Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1972 with mark A. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6448 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1972 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1972 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search