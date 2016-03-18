5 Pfennig 1972 A. Nickel (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1972 with mark A. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6448 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition AU (1)