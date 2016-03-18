Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1972 A. Nickel (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Nickel
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1972 with mark A. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6448 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
