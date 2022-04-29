Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1968 A. Brass plating (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Brass plating

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1968 A Brass plating - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1968 A Brass plating - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6447 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

