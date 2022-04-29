5 Pfennig 1968 A. Brass plating (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6447 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)