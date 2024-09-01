Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1989 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,1 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,556,332
- Mintage PROOF 2,732
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1989
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search