5 Pfennig 1983 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1983 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3058 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Сondition XF (1)