Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1983 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,1 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,915,050
- Mintage PROOF 2,550
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1983 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3058 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search