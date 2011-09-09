Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1983 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1983 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1983 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,915,050
  • Mintage PROOF 2,550

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1983 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3058 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1983 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search