Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1975 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1975 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1975 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 84,709,850

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search