Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1972 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,1 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 51,461,800
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1972 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search