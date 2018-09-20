5 Pfennig 1972 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1972 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1)