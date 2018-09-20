Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1972 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1972 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1972 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,461,800

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1972 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1972 A at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

