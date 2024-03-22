Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1968 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1968 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1968 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 282,303,297
  • Mintage PROOF 2

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1968 A at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1968 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search