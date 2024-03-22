Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1968 A (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,1 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 282,303,297
- Mintage PROOF 2
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1968
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
