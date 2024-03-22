5 Pfennig 1968 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1968 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)