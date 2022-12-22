Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1952 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,1 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 113,397,140
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1952
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1952 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1745 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
