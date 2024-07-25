Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1952 E (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1952 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1952 E - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,024,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1952
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1952 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1746 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1952 E at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1952 E at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1952 E at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR

Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1952
Category
Year
Search