5 Pfennig 1952 E (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1952 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1746 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

