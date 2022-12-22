Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1950 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,1 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1744 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 29. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
