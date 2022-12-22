Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1950 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1950 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1950 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1744 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 29. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 A at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

